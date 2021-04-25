Northglenn rollover kills 1 man, injures woman; Neither was wearing seatbelt, police say

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died on scene, and a woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle lost control early Sunday morning in Northglenn.

Neither the man nor woman was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor, police said.

Around 1:45 a.m., the Northglenn Police Department responded to 100th Place and Croke Drive on the report of an injury accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on 100th Place at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control and ran into a retaining wall on the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle was sent airborne, hitting a telephone pole and a parked car, before rolling several times.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. One male, 49, was pronounced dead on scene and one female, 42, was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Northglenn Critical Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the incident. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Dan Shube at dshube@northglenn.org.