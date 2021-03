NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Northglenn police officer received minor injuries while on a domestic violence call on Friday.

Police said officers were called to 301 Malley Drive around 7:50 a.m. Friday morning for reports of domestic violence.

During the call, an officer was involved in an altercation with the suspect. One officer received minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody. No other details about the incident have been released.