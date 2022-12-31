NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.

In a statement from the Northglenn Police Department, officials said they received a report at roughly 6:35 p.m. on Friday regarding an ongoing felony menacing incident on the 11600 block of Community Center Drive.

The armed suspect, described as a Black man who was wearing dark clothing and a dark ski mask, was attempting to steal the victim’s car while holding them up at gunpoint.

According to NPD, the suspect fled the scene without injuring the victim.

Shortly thereafter at roughly 7:03 p.m., NPD received a second report into dispatch of an attempted robbery that was happening on the 500 block of East 120th Avenue.

A suspect was also described as a Black man who was wearing a black ski mask.

That suspect was located a short time later and was taken into custody. Now, NPD is determining whether or not these two separate incidents are connected.

If you have any information that could help NPD resolve this case, please call 303-450-8858.