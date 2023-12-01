DENVER (KDVR) — Northglenn police are urging drivers to slow down, especially in school zones, after officers cited a driver for going 40 mph over the speed limit.

On Thursday, the Northglenn Police Department tweeted a simple message in all caps, “SLOW DOWN!”

According to the tweet, officers cited two separate drivers for excessive speeds.

In one photo, Northglenn officers cited a driver for going 63 mph in a school zone that had a speed limit of 20 mph.

In another photo, police cited a driver going 81 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Most school zone speed limits range from a minimum of 20 mph during school hours, which is usually around 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Colorado General Assembly, drivers can be fined between $35-$200 for speeding between 1-24 mph over the speed limit.

However, in both these cases, the driver could be given jail time.

The Colorado General Assembly says drivers going 25 mph or more over the posted speed, or the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph, may be given a minimum fine of $150 to a maximum fine of $300, or a minimum of 10 days in jail to a maximum of 90 days.

Northglenn police did not specify what these drivers were cited with.

Safety tips

The Colorado Department of Transportation shared some school zone safety tips with FOX31:

Look out for people, including children, walking and biking

Slow down, particularly around schools

Watch for school zones and adjust your speed accordingly. Enforcement of the school zone could result in a doubled citation because it is an enhanced safety zone.

Be mindful of no parking areas, pedestrian ramps, or crosswalks, and do not block them.

Let Northglenn Police Department’s tweet serve as a reminder to all drivers to watch their speed, especially in a school zone.