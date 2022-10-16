NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman with severe dementia.

The Northglenn Police Department said that Marjorie Mais was last seen on Saturday night around 11 p.m. on the 10800 block of Blue Jay lane.

Missing Northglenn senior MARJORIE MAIS

Marjorie is 5-foot-3-inches tall, has gray hair, and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pajama pants, a brown sweater and white shoes.

According to NPD, if you see Marjorie, she will likely recognize and respond to her own name but may have difficulty communicating.

If you have any information that could help locate Marjorie and get her returned home safely, please contact 303-288-1535.