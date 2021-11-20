Northglenn police arrest woman in connection with pedestrian hit and run

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – Northglenn police said they arrested a 28-year-old female driver they believe fled the scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Friday night.

The woman knew the victim, according to police.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to East 112th Avenue and Washington Street on the report of an auto-pedestrian accident. Police found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries who was struck by a vehicle, and she was transported to the hospital.

The Northglenn Police Department did not say how they were able to find and arrest the suspect.