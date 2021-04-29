Northglenn man killed in shooting outside of his apartment

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday outside his apartment at 12255 Claude Court in Northglenn.

Northglenn police officers responded to the incident around 8:50 p.m. Witnesses told police the victim had been talking to the suspect outside of his apartment when he was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police believe the victim knew his attacker.

Northglenn and Westminster police apprehended the suspect Thursday morning at 123rd and Huron Street. in Westminster.

Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School were placed on secure as a safety precaution Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have information on this incident can contact Northglenn Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org.