NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Northglenn girl battling terminal brain cancer is hoping for a chance to meet Luke Bryan at his Saturday concert in Denver.

Mary Stegmueller has technically met him once before when Bryan gave her a quick hug while she was in chemotherapy after a concert in 2021.

Now, she’s hoping for a face-to-face conversation.

“Now she feels they’re BFFs,” her mother Kristin Stegmueller said. “And she’s like ‘I want to see him, but he also needs to come see me.’ So, she’s also hoping to see him up close and personal just because he’s made her so happy.”

Mary was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 4 years old and was given just a few months to live.

Three years later, she’s been through multiple clinical trials and brain surgeries but has remained positive through the entire ordeal.

The die-hard Luke Bryan fan is immunocompromised and can’t stand for long durations, so Saturday’s concert seemed to be off the table.

“I knew it wasn’t going to happen, but I was praying that it would. Because I knew she really, really, really wanted to go,” Stegmueller said.

Last week, those prayers were answered, when someone connected to the Archdiocese of Denver and Nuggets announcer Bill Hanzlik decided to donate an entire suite to Mary and her family after hearing her story.

Her family said they’re unbelievably grateful to the anonymous donor, and hope Bryan might have time for another quick hug and chat.