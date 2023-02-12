NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Northglenn family is recovering after a scary hit-and-run that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Dusty Nielsen said she was heading west on 104th Avenue with her niece and two children when the driver of a black Chevrolet truck rammed into them.

“I was going to make a right on Huron (Street) when the truck came barreling out and hit me,” Nielsen said. “I was just stunned because I didn’t know what had happened, but then when I saw him fleeing the scene it made me angry.”

Nielsen’s niece Kaelenia Hendricks was sitting in the passenger’s seat at the time of the hit-and-run.

Kaelenia Hendricks was riding in the passenger’s seat when they were hit in Northglenn near 104th Ave and Huron. (Courtesy: Dusty Nielsen)

“I couldn’t breathe. It was just so hard to breathe because I was panicking,” Hendricks said. “It was just really scary. It all happened so fast and I was just scared.”

Nielsen said everyone was shaken up.

“They started yelling and screaming. My youngest, she was so scared she couldn’t even cry and then my son started yelling, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home,'” Nielsen said.

The passenger side of the vehicle is now left with extensive damage including a shattered window and a giant dent.

Nielsen said the truck slammed into the passenger side. (Courtesy: Dusty Nielsen)

Luckily, Nielsen said no one was seriously hurt, but the driver took off.

“We could’ve been seriously injured in the crash and he just left like he didn’t care,” Nielsen said.

She said she filed a police report with Northglenn Police, but the driver still hasn’t been caught.

“Now when I see a black truck it’s all I can ever think about is if was that the guy that hit me and my children,” Nielsen said.

FOX31 reached out to Northglenn Police for more information but had not heard back as of publication.

Nielsen said they were hit at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near 104th Avenue and Huron Street in Northglenn.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department.