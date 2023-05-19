NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Wet weather has been a cause of stress for a family at a Northglenn apartment complex.

The Perez family said they have been living for a week with leaks, wet furniture and even water near an electric box in their unit. Georgina Perez and her family have lived at the Aspen Park Apartments for three years.

“Every time it rains or snows, and when the snow melts, water starts leaking inside,” Perez said.

Perez lives in her apartment with her two children. A massive hole outside one of the bedrooms of her Northglenn apartment has been a problem for the family.

“I have furniture in the kitchen,” Perez said. “The TVs are the table, and we’ve been living like this for a week.”

This wet week has triggered leaks inside her apartment.

“I had to move all of this so my furniture wouldn’t keep getting wet,” Perez said.

Water hits several rooms in apartment unit

It’s not a comfortable living situation for anyone, and Perez said the apartment managers haven’t done much to fix the situation.

“They drilled holes here so the water would drain out from the ceiling,” Perez said. The water is an issue in several rooms in the unit.

“Right here the wall is soft after it filled with water like a water balloon,” Perez said.

FOX31 reached out to the apartment management office.

“We have no comment from management at the time. Upper management is aware of everything that’s going on and they will be the ones being in touch with the resident,” an employee said on a phone call.

Water has leaked near an electrical box in one of the Perez family’s bedrooms. Perez also said leaks have affected her carpet twice already.

“I get home from work at two this afternoon, and I found that they replaced the padding under the carpet but they won’t replace the carpet itself,” Perez said.

Perez has asked for her family to be moved to another apartment in the complex but management, she said, will not allow it.