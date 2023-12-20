DENVER (KDVR) — A 14-year-old girl who says a 16-year-old boy raped her in the bathroom last Monday at Northfield High School said she’s upset with how the school handled her coming forward.

The victim said she walked into the family bathroom near her classroom on Monday, Dec. 11, when the 16-year-old boy followed her in, locked the door, turned off the lights and assaulted her, and she says she told him to stop more than once.

She said she feels like her high school years have been stripped away from her.

“I don’t want to go back there. That’s where I’ve been for a few months and built friendships and relationships and stuff, and now, I feel like it’s all taken away from me and the school doesn’t really care,” she said.

Boy allowed at school during sex assault investigation

“The policy heavily favors the assailant; it doesn’t favor the victim,” Marlo Greer, attorney for the victim, said about how the boy was allowed back in school. “If this had been a fight at school, he would have been off school grounds and he would have been off school grounds immediately. But because it was a sexual assault, they treat that differently and he’s not off school grounds, and that subjects her to secondary trauma and not being able to go back to a place where she felt safe.”

The victim’s and her family’s concerns lie with how the school handled things after she came forward, particularly how the boy was allowed back at school, a policy Denver Public Schools follows until an investigation is complete.

She said her family wasn’t made aware of the situation until she told them on their way home.

“I feel like if the school cared, they would have called my mom and did their job correctly. You should have called my mom regardless of when you see I’m crying my eyes out,” the victim said.

The school system said they were in contact with multiple family members the day of the incident, including a face-to-face conversation. That conversation, Greer said, only happened when the victim’s mother came back to the school.

“Nobody ever offered her, even without her parents, to call the police or to get her medical attention or any of that. It took the family trying to figure it out and using the only resources that they had to see what they needed to do. And so once she was no longer at the school and her grandmother had taken her home, her mother went to the school to talk to them,” Greer said.

The school’s principal did send out an email to parents but only a day after FOX31’s report on the allegations aired.

Northfield High School principal’s letter to the school community after a reported sexual assault there

The email noted that some said they were too slow to respond.

“We understand that some within the Northfield community may feel we were slow to communicate details about this alleged assault. We are unable to share details aligned to student privacy,” Northfield High School Principal Jessica Rodriguez Bracey wrote in the email.

Greer is part of that Northfield community herself, as her daughter is a student there who raised concerns of her own.

“She didn’t know that I knew anything about this or what was going on, and she actually reached out to me if I had heard about this. And she let me know that her and her friends were scared and they were concerned,” Greer said.

Now, the victim said she only wants accountability from her school and the boy.

“Sometimes I’m OK, and other times I’m just upset and sad, because there’s two sides to the story, but it would be easier if both just told the truth instead of blaming it on the victim in my opinion. It’s also upsetting when the school just allowed him to go back to school like nothing happened and it’s just a normal school day when it’s not, and half the school knows what happened,” the victim said.

Classes ended for the semester on Dec. 14. Denver Public Schools said they could not say if the student attended classes but said he is allowed to while the investigation is ongoing, while accommodations are made if the two are in the same class or have lockers near one another.

Police and Denver Public Schools both said this is still an active investigation with no updates or arrests.