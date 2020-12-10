Northern Lights might be seen in Colorado Thursday; Communication could be impacted by Geomagnetic Storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A rare event is possible for Colorado on Thursday and Friday night due to what the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) calls a “coronal mass ejection and C7 Solar Flare”, which are headed to earth.

Because of that, the SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Thursday and Friday.

The solar flare could cause communication, such as cell phone use, to be impacted.

The SWPC says there is a potential for strong geomagnetic storm levels in Earth’s atmosphere.

The University of Alaska Geophysical Institute says a KP Index of 7 is possible.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says that is a HIGH level.

The geomagnetic storm could also allow the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights to be seen in rare places today, tonight and Friday.

The low horizon visibility line is actually south of Colorado and that means the Northern Lights might be able to be spotted in

One thing that could impact the visibility of the Northern Lights is cloud cover over Colorado due to an incoming storm with two waves of snow.