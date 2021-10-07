Northern Colorado travelers can now fly straight to L.A.

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Nonstop flights connecting the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Los Angeles began on Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced.

Twice weekly flights from Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays.

City Pair Flight Departs Arrives Frequency FNL-BUR XP132 11:15 a.m. 12:40 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays BUR-FNL XP131 7:10 a.m. 10:35 a.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays Credit: Avelo Airlines

One-way fares begin at $39, according to Avelo Airlines.

Avelo Airlines is based at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport and currently serves 12 destinations in the Western U.S. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft.