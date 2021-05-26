Northern Colorado Drug ring dismantled, over 20 arrested

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A major drug trafficking ring in northern Colorado has been dismantled, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday.

The NCDTF office said Wednesday that as a result of the investigation, over 20 people have been arrested. Warrants have also been issued for 65-year-old Robert Wayne Webb, of Wellington, and 30-year-old Ethan Richard Frei of Loveland.

The investigative partnership called “Operation Two Birds, One Stone” involved the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Windsor Police Department, Colorado Adult Parole, 8th Judicial District Attorney and and several other agencies.

“The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force is very appreciative of the assistance provided by these agencies to help keep our communities safe. This was a great team effort by multiple law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels,” said NCDTF Commander/LCSO Lieutenant Ian Stewart.

The task force seized:

over 12 pounds of methamphetamine;

4,500 fentanyl pills;

22 firearms;

3 improvised explosive devices;

more than $50,000 of verified stolen property;

tens of thousands of dollars of suspected stolen property;

heroin, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms;

credit card counterfeiting equipment;

and narcotics distribution equipment.

Early this year, the agencies began investigating an organization believed to be involved with illegal narcotics, thefts and other property crimes.

The investigation is ongoing.