Northern Colorado braces for possibility of several feet of snow

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — People living in Northern Colorado could experience a couple feet of snow if this weekend’s storm system remains on track.

Our Pinpoint Weather Team is still tracking exact timing and totals, but as of Thursday morning Fort Collins is expected to receive about 20″ of fresh snow by Sunday at 5pm, Loveland 24″ and Estes Park 63″.

“We’ve seen [predictions] as high as 30” in Fort Collins in particular. I know that’s been higher levels for our friends in Estes Park, so I believe snow is coming. And we’re excited about it! The moisture is good — but it is definitely something you’ll want to pay attention to if you’re traveling as well,” said Cynthia Eichler, president of Visit Fort Collins.

Back during the massive snowstorm of 2003, Fort Collins received 32″ of snow.

Officials in Larimer County are warning drivers to be cautious this weekend if they’re traveling along routes like U.S. 36.

“Or even up the Cache La Poudre. There are things you’ll want to be mindful of. If you’re not an experienced snow driver those are not great places to go experiment. You want to make sure you have the right car, the right tires. Are chains required? Those are things you’ll want to know before you go,” Eichler said.

Whether it’s Fort Collins, Estes Park, Lyons or Loveland — officials are urging travelers to touch base with local tourism experts in those areas because they’ll have information that will make it easy for you to know pretty quickly how dangerous conditions are.