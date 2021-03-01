Northeast Colorado receives nearly $33 million in federal stimulus funds for highway projects

A view of the new interchange with the mobility hub to the north. (CDOT)

CDOT renderings for mobility hub

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Northeast Colorado will receive nearly $33 million in federal stimulus money for highway projects.

Drivers headed to Denver will benefit from the $8 million repaving of Interstate 76 in western Morgan County.

Other large projects are the repaving of US 385 in Phillips County, and the Berthoud mobility hub at I-25 and Highway 56.

The hub will support bus service between Fort Collins and Denver.

Here is the full list of projects from CDOT:



NE CO Berthoud Mobility Hub at I-25 and CO 56 $6.5 million This project will fund design and interim construction costs for a center-loading express Bustang station, supporting bus service between Fort Collins and Denver. NE CO I-76 Repaving West of CO 144 $8 million This project, part of CDOT’s Rural Paving Program, will deliver a smoother and safer driving surface. NE CO CO 385 Phillips Repaving $7.1 million This project, part of CDOT’s Rural Paving Program, will deliver a smoother and safer driving surface. NE CO CO 119 Adaptive Signal System $2.4 million This project will upgrade signals along CO119, one in a series of investments planned for this corridor. NE CO Bridge Maintenance: CO 52 near Hudson $250,000 CDOT maintenance crews will add additional steel to increase the structural capacity of the bridge. This repair method avoids structure replacement which will extend the safety and usability of the bridge until it can be replaced. NE CO Bridge Maintenance: CO 59 near Haxtun $300,000 CDOT maintenance crews will add additional steel to increase the structural capacity of the bridge. This repair method avoids structure replacement which will extend the safety and usability of the bridge until it can be replaced. NE CO Guardrail end treatment replacement $1.6 million Regionwide replacement of substandard end treatments of guardrail sections. NE CO CO 7 & 119th St in Lafayette $2.6 This local agency project will add on-street bike lanes, sidewalk connectivity, and the ability for transit vehicles to move more freely through the intersection. NE CO Suballocation to North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Org. $4 million The federal formula specifies that $4 million of the funds be spent within the geographic parameters of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization (NFRMPO) area. CDOT will suballocate these dollars to NFRMPO for expenditure by local governments, and request quick action to maximize stimulus benefits.