EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (Nov. 27, 7:30 a.m.): CDOT says northbound Interstate 25 is now re-open. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open.

ORIGINAL: CDOT says northbound Interstate 25 is closed between Exit 163 (County Line Road) and Exit 167 (Greenland).

CDOT is involved in a crash cleanup at this time with no estimation of when the interstate will re-open.

CDOT is also reporting a crash on southbound Interstate 25 (Greenland). The right lane is blocked.