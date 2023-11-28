DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 25 northbound was closed Tuesday afternoon after a two-car crash in Thornton.

It happened in the area of northbound I-25, just north of 120th Avenue, according to the Thornton Police Department. Northbound I-25 was closed between Colorado 128/120th Avenue and Exit 225: 136th Avenue.

Cameras along the interstate around 3:30 p.m. showed traffic backed up for miles. Drivers were told to use 104th Avenue, Thornton Parkway and Washington Street as alternative routes.

The interstate had reopened by around 3:45 p.m.