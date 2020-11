DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says northbound Interstate 25 is back open at Evans Avenue following a 3 vehicle rollover crash at I-25 and University Boulevard.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

DPD said serious injuries were reported in the crash but did not say how many people were injured.

