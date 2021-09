Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police say northbound I-225 at the 6th Avenue exit will be closed for hours as they investigate a crash.

The northbound I-225 entrance ramp from 6th Avenue is also closed.

Police are reporting serious injuries. They advise motorists to use Potomac Street or Sable as an alternate route.

#APDTrafficAlert A crash w/ serious injuries reported on I-225 & 6th.



ALL lanes of N/B 225 are closed at the 6th Ave exit. Additionally, the N/B 225 entrance ramp from 6th is closed.



Use Potomac St as your alternate route. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/zxLGr6nLtH — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 20, 2021