DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. near Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue.

APD said no major injuries were reported following the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-225 were closed near Colfax Avenue for around one hour. The interstate reopened around 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.