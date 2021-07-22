North Boulder Little League baseball team heading to regional finals

DENVER (KDVR) — The North Boulder Wildcats are heading to Waco, TX to participate in the Southwest Regional Little League Baseball Championship after taking home the Colorado state title this week in Grand Junction. They defeated Tri-Lakes by a score of 7-5 on Tuesday night to secure their invitation. Parents say they move on to the regional tournament with an undefeated record.

The winner and runner up of the Southwest Regional earns a spot in the famed Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. North Boulder opens play on August 5th against Mississippi at 12:00 pm. The tournament is a double-elimination format where each team can lose once and still have a chance to advance before they’re eliminated. No team from Colorado has ever earned a spot in Williamsport.

This year’s team has a special story behind it. Two of their players have fathers who also won a state championship together in 1990.

The Wildcats are coached by Ryan Skubic, an alumni of the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Ben Potter who is a Boulder native and CU alumni. Potter is also a former state champion who has now repeated the feat as a coach.