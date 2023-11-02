DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver elementary school is closed because of a norovirus outbreak.

Teller Elementary, a Denver Public Schools campus in Congress Park, is closed on Friday, according to a letter sent to the school community.

“Over the last two days, we have seen a significant uptick in norovirus cases among our students and staff,” reads a letter sent Thursday and signed by the principal, assistant principal and dean.

The school will be closed “to allow our community to recover,” the administrators said, and to deep clean the campus. The school’s food pantry will be closed Friday and Saturday, as will after-school enrichments and Saturday school.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s alternately called the “stomach flu” or a “stomach bug,” although it’s not related to the influenza virus.

Norovirus can spread by eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with it, by having direct contact with someone who has it or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and putting unwashed fingers in the mouth.

Studies have shown norovirus can still spread for two weeks or more after symptoms subside, according to the CDC.