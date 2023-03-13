DENVER (KDVR) — Westminster City Manager Mark Freitag has officially placed Norm Haubert as chief of the Westminster Police Department. Haubert had been serving as interim chief for several months.

“Chief Haubert has been our steady hand on the rudder over the past 20 months and demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills during a crucial time of transition,” Freitag said in a release. “From the very start of the recruitment process, it was clear that Chief Haubert has earned the trust and support of the police department during his 24 years of service with Westminster. Chief Haubert’s track record of integrity, honor and excellence exemplifies the very best of what it means to be a Westminster police officer.”

A 28-year veteran officer, Haubert was one of five finalists for the position. He was deputy police chief for technical services.

The city points to Haubert’s credentials along with his experience. Haubert holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology from the University of Colorado Boulder and successfully completed the International Chief of Police’s Leadership in Police Organization program, Northwestern University’s Supervision of Police Personnel program, and the FBI’s National Academy.

Haubert’s appointment is part of a larger change of the guard among the Denver metro’s police chiefs, which includes both Aurora and Denver’s police departments.