FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado couple has been sentenced to federal prison for selling misbranded drugs through their online business.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado sentenced Mark and Linda Godding to six months in federal prison for selling unapproved new and misbranded drugs to treat serious medical conditions.

The couple purchased Mighty Stacks, LLC in December of 2016. Their business worked through Blue Brain Boost and sold products through the website bluebrainboost.com.

The website sold products that the Food and Drug Administration identified as misbranded and unapproved drugs. One drug in particular, Tianeptine Sodium Powder, is a dangerous drug that the FDA has linked with the risk of abuse for those with a history of opioid use disorders.

The Godding’s website sold an array of unapproved drugs and identified them on the website as “nootropics,” a term used to market unapproved drugs as “smart drugs” and “cognitive enhancers.”

According to the plea deal, the couple purchased the drugs from China and repackaged them for consumer use.

The attorney’s office stated the couple fraudulently misled customers in their advertising saying the products were tested in labs when rarely any of their products were tested before consumption.

One customer wrote to the company and complained, “The batch I just received I am getting multiple reports from my clients that it causes vomiting.”

Another customer wrote, “After administering a single dose, he noticed a rapid heart rate, a pressure in brain and rapid breathing. The customer vomited out the product. He noted the smell and flavor were not quite right.”

Mark pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 and Linda pleaded guilty on Jan. 27.

“Prescription drugs that are smuggled from overseas and are outside the secure supply chain can present a serious health risk to those who use them. The drugs may contain unknown or dangerous ingredients and are manufactured under unknown or unregulated conditions,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who traffic in illegal prescription drugs.”