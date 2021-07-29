Nonstop flights from Fort Collins-Loveland to Los Angeles begin Oct. 6

An airplane flies past June’s full moon known as the Strawberry Moon on June 27, 2018, in Montebello, California. The Strawberry Moon gets its name from Native Americans on the continent’s East Coast for it signaled the time when strawberries were ripe and ready to be picked. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Nonstop flights connecting the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Los Angeles will start in October, Avelo Airlines announced Thursday.

”We are excited to bring Northern Colorado more choice and greater convenience in air travel, as well as the Avelo Soul of Service,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Fort Collins and Loveland now have direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient airport. LA has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”

Twice weekly flights from Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) are scheduled to start October 6.

City Pair Flight Departs Arrives Frequency FNL-BUR XP132 11:15 a.m. 12:40 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays BUR-FNL XP131 7:10 a.m. 10:35 a.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays Credit: Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines is based at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport and currently serves 12 destinations in the Western U.S. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft.

“We know travelers are looking for affordable, convenient travel options and Avelo has shown a commitment to partner with smaller, more convenient airports like ours to make that happen. We are committed to bringing affordable and innovative commercial flights through our region, especially those in high demand markets like the Greater Los Angeles area,” said FNL Director Jason Licon.