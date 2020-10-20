Nonstop flights from DIA to Munich and Frankfurt set to resume within weeks

DENVER (KDVR) – Lufthansa and United Airlines plan to resume nonstop flights from Denver to two German cities this fall, DIA officials announced on Tuesday.

The Munich flights, operated by Lufthansa, resume Oct. 25. The United Airlines Frankfurt flights resume Nov. 2.

March 16 was the last time a flight operated from Denver to Europe this year, according to FlyDenver.

“The resumption of service to Germany on both United and Lufthansa marks a significant milestone in our continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “These flights will provide access for local passengers and travelers who need to connect through our large hub network.”

Current travel restrictions to Germany can be found from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Germany.

Currently, Germany is only allowing European Union citizens, EU residents and residents of certain other specific countries to enter.

U.S. citizens are not allowed to travel to Germany, with a few exceptions.