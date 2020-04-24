Nonprofit raising money for local firefighter injured in the line of duty

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A volunteer firefighter was critically injured while fighting a house fire in Bailey on March 5. Now, a local nonprofit is helping him get back on his feet.

Dylan Castello is 26 years old. He is an arborist and volunteer firefighter who can’t return to duty yet. His story caught the attention of the MC-1 Foundation, which usually raises money for law enforcement officers.

President Mark Miller said, “It’s always been our mission to help all first responders. This is the first time the fire department has had a need for us to get behind and help Dylan. We’re excited to help out a little.”

Castello is a volunteer firefighter with the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. He was seriously injured trying to put out a structure fire.

“I experienced some type of explosive event that knocked me back. My arm fell into a pile of debris. I pulled my glove off,” Castello said.

He suffered burns to both of his hands and has undergone a number of skin graft surgeries.

He has a long road ahead of him, so MC-1 started an online donation for him.

“It’s definitely harder right now with everyone dealing with the virus and not working. We are hoping once this lifts, we are going to be able to do some stuff in person,” Traci Miller with MC-1 said.

In 2014, the MC-1 Foundation was started as the MC-1 Honor Run, a fundraiser motorcycle ride for the family of Sgt. Dave Baldwin of the Jefferson County Sheriff’sOoffice, who was killed in the line of duty after being struck on his motorcycle by a wrong-way driver.

Each year, the MC-1 Foundation selects a public service employee who has been injured or killed in the line of duty as the honor run beneficiary. The foundation commits to providing support to them and their families throughout the year.

Castello is extremely grateful and is counting the days until he can go back in service.

“Of course, there’s an unspoken bond between first responders, but to actually see that in person and to be the recipient of that is so incredibly uplifting,” he said.

If you would like to help, visit the foundation’s website.