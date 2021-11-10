Nonstop Christmas music begins Thursday on local radio station

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver radio station KOSI 101.1 begins its 20-year holiday tradition of playing all Christmas music, all the time starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Labor Day,” said Jim Lawson, Program Director. “The last couple of years have been stressful for everyone, and the time is right to help Denver feel good.”

The holiday music mix ranges from classics like Bing Crosby and Gene Autry, to modern hits from contemporary artists such as Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Carrie Underwood.