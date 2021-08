Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver County Court Judicial Nomination Commission has sent three nominees to fill an empty position in the court to Mayor Hancock. He will interview the nominees and announce his selection for Denver County Court Judge by Aug. 27.

The nominees are; Michael Angel, Kelly Cherry and Judy Estrada.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Adam Espinosa.