DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas weekend is here and if you are looking for something to do to get you in a holiday spirit, we have you covered.
Weather-wise, highs will rebound into the 40s and 50s with dry conditions and sunshine.
Here are 10 things to do in our state this weekend:
- Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Walking Tour– Denver- Dec. 24-30
- Christmas in Color: Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- The Mile High Tree: Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- Merry & Bright Lights show– Grand Illumination- Denver- Through Dec. 30
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo– Dec. 3- Jan. 15, 2023
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Trail of Lights: Chatfield Farms: Nov. 25- Jan. 1
- NOEL- Arvada– The Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Bar- Dec. 1 – Dec. 30
We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.