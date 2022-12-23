DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas weekend is here and if you are looking for something to do to get you in a holiday spirit, we have you covered.

Weather-wise, highs will rebound into the 40s and 50s with dry conditions and sunshine.

Here are 10 things to do in our state this weekend:

We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.