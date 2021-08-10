Noble agrees to pay $1 million penalty for oil spills

DENVER (KDVR) — Noble has reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

Noble, which includes Noble Energy, Inc., Noble Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Services, LLC, announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to pay $1 million and take actions to prevent future spills.

“EPA will continue to make sure facilities like the State M36 and Wells Ranch Facilities comply with the federal requirements that safeguard our communities and our rivers and streams,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This agreement will help prevent future oil discharges to Colorado’s waters by requiring Noble to invest in improved spill containment and response measures at all tank battery sites operating in floodplains.”

The violations include discharging oil from the State M36 Facility into the Poudre River in 2014 and not following prevention and response regulations for oil spills at the Wells Ranch and State M36 Facilities.

The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which pays for the oil and hazardous substances clean up, will receive the $1 million.

Required containment and prevention measures include: installation of steel oil-spill containment berms, remote monitoring sensors and anchoring active tank batteries in Colorado floodplains.

Response training, drills and exercise programs must be implemented at the Wells Ranch facility.