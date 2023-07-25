DENVER (KDVR) — Noah Kahan has sold-out shows across the United States and Europe, and the musician will take Colorado by storm this week. But just because tickets are sold out on his website doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance you can see him at his concerts in Dillon and at Red Rocks.

The show at Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday has general admission and GA-accessible tickets from the best price of $338 to up to $2,996 on StubHub.

You may not get as lucky with tickets to the Wednesday show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The cheapest tickets go for $400, but some users on StubHub are selling them for over $3,000.

While Coloradans had no problem putting down a couple thousand for Taylor Swift, Kahan isn’t as well known. You may recognize his most recent radio hits “Dial Drunk,” “Stick Season” and “Northern Attitude.”

Kahan’s produced full albums since 2019, but his recent claims to fame are in his “I was / I am” album in 2020 and his most recent 2022 album “Stick Season,” which reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

After his tour across the U.S., Kahan takes on Europe in mid-October. He sings his way through the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium before ending in Florida in mid-November.

Kahan’s album sales are only rising. This may be the last time you can get last-minute tickets for only a few hundred dollars.