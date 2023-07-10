DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans will descend on Empower Field at Mile High for the superstar’s Eras Tour on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets sold out fast for all shows, and many Swifties who missed out have been gathering outside other stadiums around the country on concert days, hoping to be a part of the experience. Tailgating, “Taygating” or Taylor-gating, as some are calling it, has been popular in other cities.

But Empower Field is now discouraging fans without tickets from gathering in the area.

The stadium said the parking lots will be open at 2:30 p.m. on concert days and tailgating is allowed, but only for ticketed fans with parking passes.

Taylor Swift performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last weekend. The stadium had some similar policies in place and local authorities told FOX31 sister station WDAF they issued a few tickets for trespassing at the sports complex.

Here in Denver, the stadium website said, “Fans without tickets to the concert are strongly discouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium this weekend. The stadium and surrounding areas will be at maximum capacity.”

Denver Police said in a tongue-in-cheek statement that they don’t want any “Bad Blood,” and they are asking fans to follow the stadium rules and restrictions.