No snowfall over 10 inches in 24 hours at Loveland Ski Area this season

DENVER (KDVR) — If it has felt like a dry winter so far, you are right. But just how dry has it been?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says Loveland Ski Area has not recorded a single 24-hours snowfall above 10 inches this season.

There have been 28 measurable snowfalls since Loveland Ski Area opened in Nov. Each one of those delivered under 10 inches.

Even more surprising? 26 of those snowfalls were less than 6 inches total.

Loveland Ski Area’s current season total is 84 inches. Last year at this time they were reporting 146 inches.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says that what we are seeing are frequent small, windy storm systems riding a fast jet stream. It’s something we see during La Nina years.

La Niña, an ocean temperature pattern that occurs in the Pacific, is likely to continue this winter and spring, impacting weather trends across the U.S.

La Niña happens when there are below-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the coast of South America.

La Niña forms when trade winds are stronger than usual over the Pacific. Typically east-to-west trade winds push warm water toward Asia.