‘No Rush’; Rockies GM Bridich hasn’t sat down with Arenado after rift

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 10: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 10, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich says there’s no rush for him to clear the air with apparently disgruntled third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Bridich displayed no worries about his relationship with his best player when he spoke at the Cactus League media day.

The executive says he’ll have a conversation at some point with Arenado, who recently said he felt “disrespect” from Bridich and disappointment in the Rockies’ direction after a quiet winter.

Arenado and the Rockies are one week shy of the first anniversary of the five-time All-Star’s agreement on an eight-year contract extension with his only big-league club.