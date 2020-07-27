No pet food, no problem: Colorado Pet Pantry helps furry friends

COLORADO SPRINGS — Helping families keep their pets. That’s what the Colorado Pet Pantry is all about.

The Colorado Pet Pantry operates a total of 62 pet food banks all over the east side of Colorado, including in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Pueblo.

Eileen Lambert is the Executive Director for the Colorado Pet Pantry, whose mission is to temporarily feed Colorado pets, allowing families to increase their ability to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their families.

“The animal shelters report that lack of funds and lack of pet food is one of the key reasons why people end up having to relinquish their pets,” Lambert said.

This pet food bank makes it easier for pet owners who have to decide between feeding themselves or their four-legged friends.

“If this wasn’t an option I’d be worried about what to do for my dogs,” said Manuel Bermudez who’s been utilizing the Colorado Pantry for several months.

For many like Bermudez the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made things easier.

“We saw a really large spike from March to May. It was really busy. And it sorted started to level out over the summer, but we are prepared for it to get really busy again,” Lambert added.

Clients of the pet food bank are eligible to receive pet food from the Colorado Pet Pantry every other month.

“The goal is to help with about 50% of their pet food needs,” Lambert explained.

Many partners have joined the pantry in the effort to keep pets in their homes, including human food banks and resources, pet food stores and suppliers, animal shelters, spay and neuter services, foundations, and corporate supporters. What they really need is volunteers.

“Big thing we need, especially in Colorado Springs and South Colorado Springs, is volunteers,” said Lambert. “And the more volunteers we have, we can expand, and the more places we can be.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer you can visit their website here.

If we can keep an animal with a family that already loves it, it’s good for everyone.