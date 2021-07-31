No one missing, no damage reported in Larimer County flash flooding

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said there was no major structure damage and no casualties from flash flooding Friday.

LCSO Emergency Services and Larimer County Office of Emergency Management assessed the areas hit by the heavy downpours and said no buildings were a total loss and no one is missing.

Heavy rain over the Cameron Peak burn scar began around 3:30 p.m. Friday which led to multiple road closures and evacuations issued.

County Road 44H has serious damage and debris is still covering the road. Officials said it will remain closed to traffic so that local residents can use it to evacuate if needed.

As expected, more rain is falling on the Cameron Peak burn scar and Flash Flood Warnings have been issued Saturday afternoon.

Flash flooding causing damage and deaths has occurred more frequently around burn scars following major wildfire years.