‘No one is giving up until we find him,’ volunteers find boot in search for missing Littleton man

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police and loved ones are calling on the community to help find a missing, at-risk Littleton man.

Thirty-year-old Graham Hebert suffers from a traumatic brain injury. He was last seen on New Year’s Day walking away from the state care facility he lived at on West Berry Drive.

“We haven’t had any sign of him,” Hebert’s mother Michele Bourgeois said. “No social media, no bank activity, no phone activity, no sign of him everywhere, so we’re very concerned about his whereabouts.”

On Sunday, loved ones gathered a group of volunteers who searched above and below water at the Blue Heron Park near where Hebert lives. Hebert’s mother says he walked to the park daily, but always returned to his facility.

“I hope and pray today we get answers,” Bourgeois said, adding “We’re trying to leave no stone left unturned. We’re hitting every area we can in this area parks lakes.”

Within minutes of searching around the lake at Blue Heron Park, volunteers uncovered a boot out of the mud. They turned the boot over to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“That boot is seeming pretty powerful to me, looks like his size,” Bourgeois said.

“No one is giving up until we find him,” Hebert’s sister Amelie said. “I hope for us as a family that we get some sort of closure or answers.”

Hebert is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans, and a hat.

If you see Hebert or know where he is, deputies are requesting you call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0211.