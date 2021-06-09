No one hurt in partial building collapse in Denver

DENVER – The Denver Fire Department says no one was hurt after a residential building that is under construction partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation was first reported at around 5:00 pm in the 500 block of Galapago. The collapse happened while crews were in the process of converting the building to offices. Crews haven’t said what caused the collapse in the first place.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene of a partial collapse at a building under renovation in the 500 block of Galapago. The residential property is being converted to offices. Luckily there weren't injuries & the situation is being turned over to @DenverDOTI Engineers @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/vcaKrYQgip — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 9, 2021

The fire department says the situation is now being turned over to the Denver Department of Infrastructure and the Denver Department of Safety.