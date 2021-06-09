No one hurt in partial building collapse in Denver

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Denver Fire Department

DENVER – The Denver Fire Department says no one was hurt after a residential building that is under construction partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation was first reported at around 5:00 pm in the 500 block of Galapago. The collapse happened while crews were in the process of converting the building to offices. Crews haven’t said what caused the collapse in the first place.

The fire department says the situation is now being turned over to the Denver Department of Infrastructure and the Denver Department of Safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories