DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Wednesday, diapers and feminine products will no longer be taxed in the Centennial State.

Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1055 into law, initially intending the measure to begin next year in 2023. However, Gov. Polis had it amended to start on Aug. 10, 2022, instead.

The exemption includes adult and youth diapers, tampons, pads, menstrual cups, sponges, sanitary napkins, and panty liners.

According to the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, families spend $75 a month on diapers, and $15 on period products. Geoff Davis, the founder of the organization, said many families cannot afford it. This is known as “period poverty.”

“These are products that are not covered by TANF or SNAP much like diapers. So, it makes them even less accessible to folks,” Davis said. “One mom was 28 from Greeley, she had four kids, three kids under three. Her email literally said: I buy diapers every month and I steal tampons. Can you help me?”

Overall, the bill is expected to save Coloradans $9 million a year.