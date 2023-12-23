ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A non-profit in Adams County that feeds hundreds of people who are elderly has run out of funds, potentially leaving many folks without a meal.

The Senior Hub is hoping to get funds to keep their operation going, and you can help.

They were funded by a combination of local and federal dollars.

A pandemic-era program, the American Rescue Plan, ends in 2024, giving a major blow to their budget.

“They get one hot meal a day, Monday through Friday,” Franklin Ramirez said.

Ramirez runs the Senior Hub, which serves hot and cold meals to local seniors.

“We serve 550 clients,” Ramirez said, “mainly front range, Adams County.”

Add to that, 50 clients in the plains.

That many meals cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to make each month.

“We are running out of our funding and the next funding opportunity won’t be until July,” Ramirez said.

The Senior Hub was paying for those meals with emergency federal funds from during the pandemic, according to Ramirez.

Cuts could have been made to save money but that would have taken meals away from folks who rely on them.

“How could we avoid it is to cut back our 550 clients to 300, and how do you decide, 250 clients, who’s going to live and who’s not,” Ramirez said. “Some of our clients only eat this meal once a day, they only get fed once a day through us.”

The Senior Hub also provides frozen meals to supplement their hot meals for clients.

“They’ll still have one meal a day until the end of the year, Monday through Friday, but then it’s done,” Ramirez said.

You can donate on their website or to a GoFundMe for the organization.