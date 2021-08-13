No mask, no Monster Jam; Ball Arena to require facial coverings

DENVER (KDVR) – Ball Arena is now mandating masks once again for events at their venue. They are also encouraging social distancing as well.

Monster Jam was lucky last year, they were at the Ball Arena just before the lockdowns.

“Oh my goodness, that’s good, I am glad they got to get a show,” said Cynthia Mathis, Monster Jam tour coordinator. “We are so excited to be back.”

But unlike last year’s pre-COVID show, this year Ball Arena is requiring masks.

“All of our staff have to wear a mask, but the venue also has in policy that they are requiring a mask as well,” said Mathis.

No mask, no monster trucks.

“It’s just we are following the protocols, we are following the safety protocols of CDC,” she said.

As of now, however, the CDC is only suggesting to indoor mask wearing, it was Ball Arena’s idea to require it.

That is not apparently damping the spirits of Kayla Blood, who will be driving Soldier of Fortune at the show.

“We do a lot of two wheel moves where you try to perfect different moves like that but yes, we get huge air,” said Blood.