SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Friday morning that it will open for the season on Sunday.

Another announcement came from Loveland Ski Area explaining that it will not be opening this weekend.

“There are a lot of rumors out there about Opening Day. Loveland Ski Area will not be opening this weekend. We’re still blowing snow up on Catwalk and Mambo,” Dustin Schaefer, Marketing Manager at Loveland Ski Area explained.

While snow is finally in the forecast, Loveland Ski Area is not quite ready to open.

“The forecast for this week is all over the place. We’ve seen forecasts everywhere from two inches to a foot. The temps will be dropping, and we hope to make snow around the clock,” Schaefer said.

Last season the ski area opened on Oct. 30. The ski area said they hope to open the mountain in late October or early November.