No, it’s not spam: Colorado health department sending COVID booster text reminders

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending text reminders to all eligible Coloradans for booster shots over the next two weeks.

According to the state health department, anyone over the age of 18 years old in the Colorado Immunization Information System at least 6 months past their COVID-19 immunization with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will receive a text message reminder. Anyone in the CIIS over the age of 18 and at least 2 months past their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 immunization will receive a text.

The CDPHE’s announcement comes just a few days after the Food and Drug Administration approved boosters for Moderna senior citizens and high-risk recipients, and said it’s ok to get a different brand than the original shot. Pfizer boosters were approved for those in that category last month.

Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions — six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna’s booster will be half the dose that’s used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

But the FDA said all J&J recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define the at-risk groups as people 18 years and older who live in long-term care, have underlying medical conditions or who work/live in high-risk settings.

Text messages will be coming from 45778, and going out to over a million Coloradans.