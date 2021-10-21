No, Ice Castles won’t return to Colorado this year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — The popular Ice Castles in Dillon will not return this year after operating at limited capacity for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

According to the website, Ice Castles will be in these places for 2021-22:

  • Minnesota
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

“We hope to be back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023, but at this time we do not have a location set,” Ice Castles spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski said to our partner station, KXRM.

Last season, the Ice Castles opened in December and closed in March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories