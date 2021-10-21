No, Ice Castles won’t return to Colorado this year

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — The popular Ice Castles in Dillon will not return this year after operating at limited capacity for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

According to the website, Ice Castles will be in these places for 2021-22:

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New York

Utah

Wisconsin

“We hope to be back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023, but at this time we do not have a location set,” Ice Castles spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski said to our partner station, KXRM.

Last season, the Ice Castles opened in December and closed in March.