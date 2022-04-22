LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood announced a citywide ban on fires that will last until 9 p.m. on Friday due to strong winds and dry conditions.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday due to extreme fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. for a large portion of our state.

Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon with strong wind gusts and low humidity.

Here’s what is not allowed on Friday, according to the city:

No recreational fires, which means no fires in permanent outdoor fireplaces, chimineas, barbecue pits, portable outdoor fireplaces or similar items in residential areas.

No open burning.

No welding or operating of acetylene or other torch with an open flame except within an area that is barren or cleared of all combustible material or at least 30 feet in all directions from an undeveloped area.

No operation or use of handheld internal combustion engine devices such as a chainsaw within 30 feet of an undeveloped area without a federally approved spark arresting mechanism on the device. Users must also have a fire extinguishing source, water or similar material on hand during use of the device.

No model rockets in city parks.

No fires of any kind including charcoal or gas grills in city parks and open space areas including in designated fire rings or permanent park grills.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a barren outdoor area less than 6 feet in diameter cleared of all combustible material. No discarding of cigarettes or smoking materials except for in an approved container.

Here are the activities the city said are allowed:

Liquid or gas fueled appliances that have a shut off valve such as grills in residential areas.

If no closer than 30 feet to an undeveloped area, charcoal grills in residential areas.

