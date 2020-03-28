No federal charges in police shooting of Colorado Springs teen

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado Springs police officers who fatally shot a fleeing black teenager in the back will not face federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said Friday they both reviewed the August shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs but determined that there wasn’t evidence of a criminal civil rights violation.

The attorney representing Bailey’s family says she wasn’t surprised by the decision, saying law enforcement usually doesn’t prosecute law enforcement.

She says the family plans to seek justice through a civil rights lawsuit.

In November, a state grand jury found the officers were justified in shooting Bailey.