BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said hazmat and bomb squad teams did not find any components of a homemade explosive device after a fire and small explosion at a home on the 7000 block of Durham Circle on Sunday night.

The homeowner reported the fire. No one was hurt and the fire did not spread.

But firefighters found what they believed could have been components of homemade explosive devices. A search warrant was executed. The bomb squad and hazmat teams were dispatched.

Commander Randy Wilber explained what was found in the basement.

“The gentleman that owns the residence was doing some medical experiments and had some items that the fire department thought could have been explosive components that we determined from the bomb squad side not to be explosive components,” he said.

The commander said there is no threat to the community and neighbors were allowed in their homes.

“We’ve found no explosive hazards, so we are not sure of the cause or origin of the fire just yet,” Wilber said.