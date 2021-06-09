No criminal charges for officers in Weld County deadly suspect shooting

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Criminal charges against a Weld County deputy and Fort Lupton officer have been dropped in the shooting death of an armed suspect on April 17.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Smokey Crockett arrived at his ex-wife’s house at 16241 Casler Ave. and threatened her with a gun. She was able to escape and hide in the back yard.

When officers arrived at the scene, Crockett was outside of the house with the gun in hand. Officers ordered him to drop his weapon. After several commands, Crockett continued moving toward officers and raised the gun at them, according to court documents.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Simon Gonifas and Officer Kyle Cooksey fired at Crockett five times. He was struck and died on scene.

“Based on the facts gathered during this investigation as summarized in the attached report

and the legal analysis outlined above, I find that Deputy Gonifas and Officer Cooksey were

justified in using lethal force against Crockett. The use of such force was reasonable based on

Crockett’s threatened use of deadly physical force against both civilians and law enforcement

officers,” District Attorney Michael J. Rourke submitted in the report.